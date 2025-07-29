A member of Queensland's extended squad for the Origin Decider, Dolphins forward Josh Kerr has been linked with a move overseas as he attempts to secure a contract for next season.

Although he has found career-best form over the past couple of seasons, Kerr is one of the many forwards at The Dolphins who are off-contract heading into the next season.

Starting his career at the Melbourne Storm in their Under-20s system, has been a key piece of the Dolphins forward pack since their establishment in 2023, but is unlikely to be handed an extension for next year due to salary cap restraints.

It is understood that the club is keen on keeping Kerr, but the 29-year-old has consistently stated that he would not accept a significant pay cut after it backfired on him in the past.

After the Newcastle Knights ruled out a move for the veteran, Kerr has now caught the interest of the Warrington Wolves, who Sam Burgess coaches and recently signed ex-NSW Blues front-rower Tevita Pangai Junior on a one-year deal, per The Courier-Mail.

Although he could be considered a veteran of the NRL due to his age (29), the seven-time Indigenous All Stars representative has only featured in 110 first-grade appearances over the last seven years - 68 for the Dragons and 42 for The Dolphins.

"I will never be that person that gets taken advantage of by my club ever again, that's something I'm very strong on," Kerr told Code Sports in April.

"I definitely do (want to stay). We've had chats with my manager and missus, too. I'm very happy and comfortable here. It's my junior club and I want to see it succeed.

"However, I've done the thing in the past where I thought I was playing for love at a club.

"But you learn very quickly it's a business and they don't really give a s*** … there's a difference between loving a club and wanting to play for it and then them having a look at that and taking advantage of that.

"I'm never going to be put in that position ever again, and as hard as it could be (to leave) … I don't want to put it out there. But I want to stay."