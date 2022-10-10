Josh Dugan is reportedly considering legal action against the Cronulla Sharks for unlawful termination of his contract.

Dugan's NRL career came to an end following his dismissal from the Sharks in the middle of 2021 after he was charged with an alleged breach of the New South Wales public health order during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the alleged incident, Dugan was stopped driving through Lithgow while the Sydney area was under lockdown and unable to travel outside of their local government area or more than five kilometres from home.

Dugan was reportedly moving at the time and heading to feed animals on a property, but the Sharks would ultimately move to sack Dugan on September 10.

Dugan then retired from the NRL.

According to his solicitor Paul McGirr however, Dugan's contract was wrongly terminated, with the matter currently before the courts and a decision due on December 2.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Dugan and his housemate Ben Willians, who were charged with two counts each of failing to comply with a noticed direction under the public health act, will appeal immediately if found guilty.

McGirr said Dugan could have a civil action if it is found that he was terminated unlawfully, while also stating that Dugan didn't believe he was breaking the rules at the time, while also confirming the former Shark and representative centre and fullback had an exemption from wearing a mask.

“He was terminated because of this breach, therefore, you would think if he had been terminated unlawfully, he would have to have a civil action,” McGirr told the publication.

“And not only for the losses at the time for the particular matter but his name and reputation have been sullied. Josh Dugan has always declared his innocence in respect to this.

“He is certainly looking at his legal options in respect to an action against his employer at the time.

“If the case is that he was terminated for this then he would certainly look at exercising his options.

“Josh was given an exemption from wearing a mask, which he had a certificate, he was complying with every law, he was actually in the process of moving to those particular premises, had animals at the premises, had utilities directed to the premises and had a key to the premises.”

Dugan's contract, of which he was in the final two months, was believed to be around $850,000 per year, while he was also hit with a breach notice by the NRL suggesting a $50,000 fine.

Since his retirement from the NRL, Dugan signed with Orange United in regional New South Wales for 2022.