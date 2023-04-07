Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr will require surgery on an ankle injury sustained on Good Friday against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Injury was added to insult for Canterbury, who conceded 50 points at the hands of South Sydney when Addo-Carr was taken from the field with an ankle injury in the opening minutes of the now traditional Good Friday clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush.

It came as he looked to contest a high ball, but his ankle caught in the Accor Stadium turf and twisted.

The winger was left sprawled in the corner of the ground immediately clutching at his knee and seemingly in considerable pain.

He was treated immediately by the trainer on the field with play not called for a stop, and he would ultimately make his way to the sideline with assistance from the trainer.

Club medical staff then attempted to tape Addo-Carr's ankle, rather than his knee, while his team played on with 12, however, he would ultimately hobble, and then be carried back to the dressing rooms.

The club's director of football Phil Gould has now confirmed that Addo-Carr will be in for surgery today, with a tightrope surgery for syndesmosis required.

Gould also stated he has injured his right knee medial ligament, with Addo-Carr currently in a brace and looking at a minimum of eight weeks before he will be able to return.

Josh Addo-Carr is booked in for ankle surgery. Surgeon organising now and should be this afternoon. Tightrope for syndesmosis.

He has also injured his right knee medial ligament. They have put him in a brace. Generally an 8 week recovery time for return to play. @NRL_Bulldogs — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) April 7, 2023

The star winger, who played for the Australian Kangaroos at the Rugby League World Cup last year, is just the latest in a long line of players who are battling injuries for the Bulldogs.