A former NRL winger for the Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders, Jordan Rapana has decided to lace up the boots once again, signing with a new club ahead of the 2026 season.

Spending this year overseas in the Super League with Hull FC, Rapana has decided to return to the Gold Coast, agreeing to play with his former junior club, the Currumbin Eagles, for next season.

The decision from the 36-year-old comes after he announced he had decided to retire from playing rugby league professionally in September.

"It's a really tough decision, but one that I know is the right decision," he said in a statement at the time.

"I've played my whole career being really competitive, and that has taken its toll on my body. My body just can't compete like it used to be able to.

“As sad as it is, I know that it's opening up another opportunity for somebody else to come in and take my place. And making that decision is a year too early rather than a year too late – I'm happy that it's on my terms.

“I look back on my career with a lot of pride and I'm grateful for the opportunity to come over to England and spend my final year with this great club, where I've been fortunate enough to make some friends for life.”

The three-time Cook Islands international and 16-time New Zealand Kiwis representative arrives at the Eagles after 242 matches and 114 tries with the Titans, Raiders and Hull FC.

He also had a stint in the 15-man code in two separate stints, which saw him appear for the Western Force, Palmyra Rugby Union Club and the Wild Knights.