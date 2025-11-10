For the first time since changing the entire NRLW landscape by signing with the Brisbane Broncos, Jesse Southwell has broken her silence on departing the Newcastle Knights and revealed that she isn't opposed to a potential return to rugby union in the future.

Despite being only 20 years old and still at the start of her career, Southwell has already become an elite player in the NRLW, with many considering her to be one of the best players in the entire competition.

In four seasons, she has represented Australia, achieved success with the NSW Blues in the Women's State of Origin arena and won multiple premierships.

This has seen her earn praise from some of the game's greats, such as Immortal Andrew Johns.

However, in 2026, she will enter a new chapter in her career after deciding to sign with the Brisbane Broncos on a two-year contract and becoming the latest star player to depart the Knights, following her sister Hannah Southwell and Tamika Upton out of the club.

Speaking about her decision to join the Broncos for the first time, Southwell revealed that the main reason behind the move was to learn and improve more on an individual and team level, something she credited to her time with NSW Blues coach John Strange.

"I wanted to learn. I feel like there's a lot in my game that I really want to improve," Southwell said after winning the 2025 Pacific Championships with the Jillaroos.

"I think I've got a lot to improve on as an individual and then obviously as a half in a team environment, I think there's a lot I need to improve on.

"Origin really opened that up to me and I think Strangey [John Strange] really opened me up to seeing that. A different voice every now and again can really help you.

"This year I got to spend a six-week block with him and all those Origin girls and then another three weeks, and I learned so much.

"I think that's the most I've learned in my football career and learning is really important to me and making sure that I'm not just staying the same type of person and (that) my game's going to change year in, year out because the game is changing every year.

“Newcastle is home, it always has been home and it always will be home.

"It was not a decision I took lightly but learning is really important to me and I think being out of my comfort zone and out of my home is probably where I'm going to learn.

"That's what it came down to in the end but it was a really tough decision to make. You never want to let anyone down but I think at that time I knew I really wanted to learn."

Contracted at the Broncos until the end of the 2027 season, the Dally M Halfback of the Year stated that she is also not against a move to rugby union or return to rugby sevens - a sport in which she claimed Gold with at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"I don't want to close any doors at any time, but my focus at the moment is on rugby league, and you can learn so much from all different sports," Southwell added.

"It's a six-month season and I think a lot of the girls will probably get out and play different sports like touch, Oztag, union, sevens.

"I think that's the beauty of the game at the moment. You kind of learn from different sports, but I'll never count it out."