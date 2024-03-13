The Jersey Flegg Cup will enter its second round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Back 1 - Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers 2 - Kaiviti Silktails vs South Sydney Rabbitohs 3 - Canterbury Bulldogs vs Cronulla Sharks 4 - St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights 5 - Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels 6 - Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors 7 - Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters Next Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers Canberra Raiders 1. Peyton Jenkins

2. Kane Rushton

3. Regan Carr

4. Siamani Leuluai

5. Jesse Limon

6. Jalen Afamasaga

7. Mitch Henderson

8. Vena Patuki-Case

9. Owen Pattie

10. Mitchell Prest

11. Delahia Wigmore

12. Noah Martin

13. Jaxon Lavender Interchange

14. Jack Sandford

15. Tane Kiriona

16. Tahrell Feaveai

17. Jayden Ford Wests Tigers 1. Matthew Curl

2. Tutonu Junior Wright

3. Brenden Naicori

4. William Malloy

5. Ofele Lene

6. Kobie Wilson

7. Naati Teaupa

8. Vaka Aho

9. Bailey Hodges

10. Chris Faagutu

11. Lachlan Broederlow

12. Brandon Tumeth

13. Cayne Nicholls Interchange

14. Thomas Fisher

15. Zakauri Clarke

16. Metuisela Taungatua

17. Fangavalu Hammond Back 1 - Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers 2 - Kaiviti Silktails vs South Sydney Rabbitohs 3 - Canterbury Bulldogs vs Cronulla Sharks 4 - St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights 5 - Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels 6 - Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors 7 - Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters Next