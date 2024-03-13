The Jersey Flegg Cup will enter its second round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers
1. Peyton Jenkins
2. Kane Rushton
3. Regan Carr
4. Siamani Leuluai
5. Jesse Limon
6. Jalen Afamasaga
7. Mitch Henderson
8. Vena Patuki-Case
9. Owen Pattie
10. Mitchell Prest
11. Delahia Wigmore
12. Noah Martin
13. Jaxon Lavender
Interchange
14. Jack Sandford
15. Tane Kiriona
16. Tahrell Feaveai
17. Jayden Ford
1. Matthew Curl
2. Tutonu Junior Wright
3. Brenden Naicori
4. William Malloy
5. Ofele Lene
6. Kobie Wilson
7. Naati Teaupa
8. Vaka Aho
9. Bailey Hodges
10. Chris Faagutu
11. Lachlan Broederlow
12. Brandon Tumeth
13. Cayne Nicholls
Interchange
14. Thomas Fisher
15. Zakauri Clarke
16. Metuisela Taungatua
17. Fangavalu Hammond