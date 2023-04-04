The Sydney Roosters and Jaxson Paulo may be embroiled in difficult contract negotiations as the winger is yet to take up an option to extend his contract.

While many wouldn't have anticipated Paulo's great start to the season, the 23-year-old has managed to score five tries in four games.

Unfortunately for the Roosters, this great start may cost them in the long term. Currently, on a minimum wage deal, Paulo joined the club on a two-year contract with a second-season option.

However, according to The Daily Telegraph, Paulo is yet to take up his option. This could mean he may enter his third team in three years if he wants a pay increase, as the Roosters may run into salary cup troubles.

As Dominic Young arrives from the Knights next season and Daniel Tupou is expected to sign a one-year extension, there may be no room for Paulo at the Roosters.

Sydney also have Corey Allan and Billy Smith off-contract, but there is yet to be more news regarding either of the player's contract situation.