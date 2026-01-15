Former Canberra Raiders centre Jarrod Croker has officially joined the Manly Sea Eagles as the club's new goal kicking coach.

Croker, in taking the role, will also continue his current job at the Canberra Raiders current kicking coach, meaning he will be in the unique situation of working across two NRL outfits.

The centre retired at the end of 2023 and has been working with the Raiders ever since.

The Sea Eagles said Croker will work closely with the club's kickers to develop their technique and performance, with the retired star - widely regarded as one of the most unlucky players to never play State of Origin - to work with Jamal Fogarty, Reuben Garrick, Joey Walsh, Clayton Faulalo and Brandon Wakeham.

Fogarty was a former teammate of Croker's at the Raiders, but has made the shift north this year to take the club's number seven jumper from Daly Cherry-Evans.

The halfback could well take over chief goal kicking duties on Sydney's Northern Beaches from Garrick, particularly given he has signed a long-term deal, while Garrick is set to move to the Sydney Roosters at the end of the year.

Croker has already commenced his new role at Manly.