The Wests Tigers have been handed a contract boost, with star half Jarome Luai seemingly committing his future to the club.

The star half, who was recalled to the New South Wales State of Origin side for Game 2 and 3 this year but has struggled to turn the Tigers around, has player options in the final three years of his contract from the start of 2027.

It means, if he wanted to, he could head to the open market from November 1 this year to negotiate his future at the same time as every player off-contract at the end of 2026.

Given players are about to be valued higher than they ever have been before, thanks to the addition of the Perth Bears, it's a dark cloud that has been hanging menacingly over the Tigers for much of the season.

But he has now given his biggest hint yet that he has no intentions of leaving the joint-venture that he joined from the Penrith Panthers ahead of this season.

"Scoops? Nah, just scoops of ice cream," Luai joked when asked by Channel 9s Danny Weidler at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I'm staying, don't worry - for life.

"I think when things get hard, people are sort of expecting you to change, and I'm not that type of guy. I'm here for the long run, and I'm here to change this club around."

The comments will put Tigers' fans' minds at ease following a tough year for the joint-venture, which has seen the departures of Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn da Silva.

Both players were ultimately released from their deals early after it became clear they wouldn't remain at Concord long-term.

Luai could fetch another seven-figure deal if he heads to the open market, but now seems committed to remaining at the Tigers for the length of his deal.

The options in his contract still exist, however.