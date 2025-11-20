The Sydney Roosters have confirmed James Tedesco will play on, re-signing for the 2027 NRL season.\n\nIn a major boost for the Roosters, Tedesco, now 32 years of age, has confirmed he will have at least two full seasons remaining in his career.\n\nWhile the fullback has made it clear he won't play against the Roosters, the club captain also has an ambition to play on for a few years yet, and has taken a step towards that with a new one-year extension.\n\nOne of the best players in the game, the fullback somehow continued to go to new levels in 2025, dragging the Roosters into the top eight and collecting the Dally M Medal by a landslide margin in the process.\n\nTedesco said there was still plenty to achieve.\n\n“I'm incredibly proud to represent this Club and to continue leading a group of players who mean so much to me,” the champion fullback said in a club statement confirming the news.\n\n“The Roosters have played a huge role in my career and my life. Working with Robbo has pushed me to become a better player and person, and I'm grateful for the belief he's always shown in me.\n\n“I know we have a lot more to achieve together, and I'm excited for what's still to come with this group. I'm committed to doing everything I can to help us get there."\n\nThe Roosters, who have signed Daly Cherry-Evans from the start of 2026 on a one-year deal, will aim to push further up the table in the 12 months ahead, with Tedesco, who also won the Jack Gibson Medal for a seventh time in 2025, leading the way on the back of a campaign which saw him become the third most capped skipper in tri-colours history only behind Brad Fittler (199 games) and Jake Friend (121 games).\n\nCoach Trent Robinson said Tedesco is among the best players he has ever coached.\n\n“I've been fortunate to coach some outstanding players, and James stands right alongside the very best. He's been central to our Club's identity for almost a decade, and his drive to keep evolving makes him such a special leader and person,” he said.\n\n“Ted embodies what it means to be a Rooster. He leads through his actions, demands excellence of himself and those around him, and is always looking for ways to get better, so it's great that we'll continue to benefit from his experience and example."\n\nTedesco's decision will ensure off-season recruit Cody Ramsey or future talent Rex Bassingthwaighte have to wait at least two seasons for a crack at the number one jumper.