Jamal Fogarty has spoken out for the first time since it was announced he would be switching out the lime green Canberra Raiders jersey for a maroon Manly Sea Eagles jumper from 2026.

The 31-year-old was identified by the Sea Eagles as the man to lead the club following the departure of long-time skipper Daly Cherry-Evans.

Although it seems to be a match made in heaven for both parties, Fogarty has revealed the decision had less to do with Manly and more to do with the Raiders.

“I always wanted to stay, and the club knew I wanted to stay,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“My agent rang the club three times during the pre-season to activate the one-year deal.

“Unfortunately, they (Canberra) knocked it back and wanted to renegotiate.

“In the end, the Raiders just didn't budge on their offer, which was well below my current deal. The club made a business decision, and so did I.”

Fogarty's new deal will have him earning around $700,000 a season, a figure the Raiders were unwilling to come close to despite the halfback's desire to stay in the nation's capital.

While he admitted that he was "pretty gutted to be leaving,” the former Titan admitted that he was "excited and grateful for the opportunity" to be a Sea Eagle for the next three years.

He went on to share his unwavering love for Canberra despite the disappointing outcome, vowing that he is "completely focused and committed on the Raiders."

“I'm extremely grateful for what the Raiders and Stick have given me and my family and we will not forget that.”

His pending arrival on Sydney's Northern Beaches has been touted as the direct replacement for Daly Cherry-Evans, however, Fogarty revealed he doesn't agree with the sentiment.

“Obviously, people are going to compare me to DCE, which I think is disrespectful to him,” Fogarty admitted.

“He's a world-class player and one of Manly's greatest ever to play the game."

Fogarty is expected to partner Manly Sea Eagles five-eighth Luke Brooks from 2026 onwards, with his new club hoping to maximise the prime years of Tom Trbojevic by securing their first premiership since 2011.