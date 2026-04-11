Manly captain Jake Trbojevic faces an anxious wait after suffering a cheekbone injury during Friday's match against the Dragons that forced the closure of his right eye and ket him off the field for the entire second half.

Trbojevic was taken from the field in the dying moments of the first half to undergo a Head Injury Assessment, with the full extent of his cheekbone injury becoming clear once he was examined in the dressing rooms.

While he passed his HIA and was officially cleared to return, he did not take to the field at the start of the second half, instead remaining on the bench as the match resumed.

The Manly forward is now expected to undergo scans to determine whether the injury is more serious than initially assessed.

Since Manly picked Kieran Foran to be their interim Head Coach, the Sea Eagles have won back-to-back games and will be looking for three in a row when they play the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.