After a fantastic start to the 2025 season, the Bulldogs were on top of the table, hoping for a strong finals campaign that would lead them to their first premiership since 2004.

The transfer deadline had the Bulldogs written all over it, signing Lachlan Galvin and making a long-term decision on Reed Mahoney to buy out the final year of his deal.

They finished the season third on the table and booked a spot in the finals, first facing the Melbourne Storm, losing 26-18 at AAMI Park.

What was expected to be a thrilling semi-final clash against the Panthers—following their gripping 8-6 Round 17 showdown, hailed as one of the regular season's standout games—ultimately turned into a heartbreaking finals exit for the Bulldogs.

A 46-26 defeat marked their second straight loss in September and sent Penrith through to a preliminary showdown with Brisbane.

Bulldogs back-rower Jacob Preston spoke to the media in Vegas about his hopes for this season and how the finals taught them a lot of lessons, especially after the team watched the game back this pre-season.

“There was a period where we watched the game against Penrith back. Took a lot of lessons from that and hopefully rectify that this year,” Preston said.

“All the boys were disappointed about how we ended last year. Going out in straight-sets in the semi-finals is not what anyone wants to do.

“It was very uncomfortable. That day we got blown off the park, and it's not something we pride ourselves on, and we took a lot from that.

“I think we started last year red-hot and then kind of fell off towards the end, and we've learnt a lot from that. We've had a big pre-season and kind of learnt lessons from that and worked on it in the pre-season.”

With a strong pre-season and time to reflect on the semi-final against Penrith, the Bulldogs have a tough challenge this season to prove they're a better team than the one that exited in the finals earlier than they hoped.

The Bulldogs will play the St George Illawarra Dragons in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday to kick off the 2026 season.