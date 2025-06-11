Canterbury Bulldogs winger Jacob Kiraz has reportedly been called into the NSW Blues camp as a fellow outside back is currently battling an injury heading into Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

According to NRL.com, Kiraz has been called into the state's training camp for their Thursday training session, which will see the Blues compete in a scrimmage against the Entrance Tigers.

The inclusion of the Bulldogs winger comes as Brian To'o is battling a hamstring niggle but is expected to play come Wednesday in Perth.

It is understood that the Panthers winger pulled up sore from the club's clash against the Wests Tigers on Sunday, which saw him limping in the final minutes of the match.

He was previously sidelined for the first three months of the season with a hamstring injury in two separate stints.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't (have those Origin aspirations)," Kiraz told Zero Tackle recently.

"I've always dreamed of it as a kid. When you're playing first-grade, you have other goals, which is a good thing, and yeah, I obviously want to put on that jumper.

"I know I won't let the state down, but whenever the time's right, I know it's all in God's timing at the end of the day, and I'm ready."