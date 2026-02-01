Penrith Panthers' recruit Jack Cogger will begin a second stint at the club in 2026, and understands the likelihood is he will be fighting for a spot on the interchange bench.

Cogger played for the Panthers in 2023, serving a role in backing up Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, and will likely do the same for Cleary and Blaize Talagi in 2026.

In between, Cogger spent two years at the Knights where the halves chopped and changed, and while he played plenty of games, his form wasn't good enough to survive the axe on multiple occasions as now sacked coach Adam O'Brien searched for answers.

Cogger had originally signed a four-year deal with the Hunter-based club but sought a release after two seasons to re-join the Panthers.

Cogger, speaking to News Corp, said he was looking to become the utility off the bench, and acknowledged he would likely have a significant role to play during the State of Origin window.

“I have to be ready around Origin time when I'm pretty certain that Nathan will be away in that Blues squad,” he told the publication's News Wire.

“You have to be ready to step in and make sure that the team keeps ticking away exactly the same as when he's here.

“Hopefully, I can play a bit of a role as a utility. I don't know exactly how that'll look, but hopefully I can offer something a bit different that can benefit the team.

“Whether that means coming on late in games or at the end of the first half, I definitely think I can offer something there.”

That comes with Blaize Talagi having cemented himself as the club's first-choice five-eighth during the second half of 2025 as Penrith climbed off the bottom of the table to make the top eight and eventually, be knocked out in a preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos.

The back-up options in the halves last year were led by Brad Schneider, but he has joined the Dolphins for 2026, so Cogger will likely feature off the bench, while youngster Jack Cole is the other main option should Penrith need to shake up their halves.