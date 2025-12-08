After letting go of several key off-field figures, such as CEO Shane Richardson and Chairman Barry O'Farrell, utility Jack Bird could become the latest individual to depart the Wests Tigers after finding himself linked with the exit doors yet again.

No stranger to being linked with an early exit from the Tigers, Bird was previously granted permission to speak with rival teams in August and was even involved in a rumoured player swap with Nathan Brown, which would have seen him link up with the Manly Sea Eagles.

While this was shut down in October, All Out Rugby League reports that Bird has once again been offered to clubs in the Super League competition, which could see him depart his current team before the beginning of the 2026 NRL season.

One of seven recruits that arrived ahead of this year's campaign, the 30-year-old failed to make an impact throughout the 2025 season, which saw him drop out of the line-up on multiple occasions.

Nearing the end of his playing career, he did feature in 17 matches for the joint-venture but has failed to recapture the form that saw him represent the NSW Blues during the 2016 and 2017 State of Origin series.