Isaiah Papali'i has provided an honest reflection on his time at the Wests Tigers, revealing that he has "struggled to find form" as he opens up on the decision to leave the club for the Penrith Panthers.

One of the best second-rowers in the NRL over a two-year period during his time at the Parramatta Eels, where he was named the 2021 Dally M Second Rower of the Year, Papali'i moved to the Wests Tigers last season with plenty of expectation on a three-year contract.

However, on a contract worth around $750,000, he has underperformed and failed to live up to the hype that saw him signed by the club.

His tenure has also been surrounded by controversy with reports previously emerging that he only signed to play under Michael Maguire and was considering back-flipping on the contract before the eventual move to the Tigers.

Granted a release from the final year of his contract, Papali'i will join the Penrith Panthers from 2025 on a three-year contract until at least the end of the 2027 season and becomes the latest player from the club to make the move to Ivan Cleary's side.

"I've struggled to find form and that led to the decision of not having a definitive answer of where my future was here and obviously that led to me asking the question on my side," Papali'i said.

"As stinky as it is, I've still got six games to go in this jersey and I've had a pretty good week and a half of getting my bod right and making sure that I can finish the season well.

"I think the club as a whole was trying to find their feet. You can tell by the results but I think that's what Richo's [Shane Richardson] doing here at the club and he's making some pretty bold moves.

"I think that's a credit to him, being able to come into the club in his first year and do those things and I think he's doing it out for the club and doing it the right way.

"For me, I think it's been a struggle (having) a few different halves and I guess the club is trying to build a foundation here and I'm sad to leave but also I'm very excited for what the future holds for the club."

His signing to the Panthers comes after front-rower James Fisher-Harris confirmed he will depart for the New Zealand Warriors at the end of the season, and they narrowly missed out on the services of David Fifita.

The forward's arrival at Penrith will see him add to an already formidable forward pack and play alongside former Tigers Luke Garner, Asu Kepaoa and Daine Laurie and becomes the fourth Tigers departure announced following Kepaoa, Jake Simpkin and Junior Tupou who will link up with The Dolphins.

"I think we just wanted to make sure that my job was secure post-2025 and there wasn't an answer for that," he added.

"I don't think it was whether or not I wanted to stay or wanted to go, it was just that I wanted to make sure that I did have a job and that I was part of the picture.

"We just both agreed that my form wasn't the best and that had led to having an answer to what my manager was asking."

Papali'i will make his return on Friday night against the New Zealand Warriors where he will make his 150th NRL appearance and compete against former teammates such as his neighbour Marata Niukore.