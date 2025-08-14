Parramatta Eels forward Shaun Lane has announced his immediate retirement from the NRL but will remain at the club after accepting a new role.

Debuting in 2015 with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Lane went on to play 186 first-grade matches, mainly with the Parramatta Eels, but also had stints at the New Zealand Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles.

Whilst announcing his retirement, Lane will remain at the Eels after accepting a new role, which will see him work in the Elite Pathways and NRLW programs, focusing on mental skills and athlete wellness.

“I've absolutely loved my time playing for the Eels,” Lane said in a statement.

“This club means a lot to me, and I'm incredibly grateful for the experiences I've had and the relationships I've built here. I'm really thankful to the fans for their unwavering support throughout my career. It's meant the world to me.

“I'm now looking forward to continuing my career at Parramatta in a different capacity, helping our young athletes thrive on and off the field.”

Known as 'Lane Train' and junior of the South Eastern Seagulls, Lane was a key part of the Eels making the 2022 NRL Grand Final and was a leader not only on the field but also off the field.

Away from the 13-man game, he completed a Bachelor of Health Sciences and a Graduate Diploma in Psychology and is currently working towards a Master's in Positive Psychology.

“Shaun has been a wonderful ambassador for the Parramatta Eels. He carries himself with humility, integrity, and professionalism, and he's been an exceptional role model for younger players,” Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill said.

“We're proud to see him step into this important new role, where his leadership and passion for player welfare will continue to make a difference.”