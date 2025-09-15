The New Zealand Warriors have signed one of the most promising young rugby league teenage players from Queensland as they continue to look ahead to the future.

The son of former NRL dummy-half PJ Marsh, Braelan Marsh, has agreed to a three-year contract to join the Warriors until at least the end of the 2028 season.

While the details of his contract are unknown at this stage, Marsh will likely play in both the Under-19s SG Ball Cup and Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup competitions next season as he adjusts to his new club.

Previously playing for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Mal Meninga Cup, he was named the side's Player of the Year in 2025 and is a former Under-17s Queensland Country representative.

A hooker like his father, Marsh scored four tries in 11 matches for the Dolphins pathways side.

He becomes the third son of a former Warriors player to join the club's roster next season, following Jett Cleary and the newly signed Haizyn Mellars from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“It's a great story for us being able to bring sons of former players to the club their fathers played for in their careers,” said Andrew McFadden, the New Zealand Warriors' general manager of recruitment, development, and pathways.

“PJ loves the club and reached out to us about Braelan. He's had a fantastic season in the Mal Meninga Cup and will bring lots of upside for us.”