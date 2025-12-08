After moving off the bottom of the ladder last season, CEO Shane Richardson and head coach Benji Marshall have been able to turn around the club's fortunes successfully, but will still need to rely on the next generation of players if they can make it back into the NRL Finals.

Heath Mason, Heamasi Makasini, Jahream Bula and Tony Sukkar are just a few of the names that have made the transition from the lower grades to the NRL.

And while this contingent of players continues to fight for a regular spot in the first-grade team, a new breed of prospects are slowly making a name for themselves in the junior representative competitions for the club's pathways teams.

Two of these players are brothers, Cruz and Xavier Tauaifaiga.

While Xavier made the progression from the Under-19s SG Ball Cup to the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup last season, Cruz will feature in the SG Ball Cup in 2025 after a successful campaign with Keebra Park, which saw them win the NRL Schoolboy Cup.

"It would mean everything to play in the NRL. It would do a lot for my parents as well," the younger of the two brothers told Zero Tackle.

"They mean so much to us and if we ever got the opportunity to represent the jersey it would be amazing.

"Wearing the Tigers jumper would be awesome."

While his older brother is a smooth-running centre, Cruz is a forward who can either play in the second-row or front-row and idolised dual-code international Sonny Bill Williams - a player he has since been compared to by club officials.

Now he is looking to follow in his brother's footsteps heading into the upcoming 2026 season.

"I love the action. I love the physicality. I love being busy," he said.

"It's all God's planning. He's provided me with that contract with the Tigers and everything like that. He's provided everything for us."