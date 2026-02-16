The NRL continues to shake the rugby league landscape, announcing on Monday the new Origin eligibility rules that allow players who committed to Tier One nations, provided they were born in Australia or played their first game of rugby league in the country before turning 13 years of age.

This news has benefited several players, like Addin Fonua-Blake, who played one test for New Zealand before playing for Tonga.

Under the previous criteria, the Cronulla Sharks forward was not allowed to play for NSW in Origin due to his one appearance for the Kiwis.

Gold Coast Titans five-eighth AJ Brimson has spoken about his thoughts on the new Origin eligibility and the whirlwind he has experienced making big calls in his career regarding the representative stage.

Brimson's passion for Origin never wavered, but when he switched his allegiance to England, it felt like he was locking that chapter for good.

As far as he knew, there was an understanding that there was no road back, that it was dismantled behind him.

"It's been a confusing and shocking morning," the Titans half revealed.

"I've always loved Queensland, but it was a great opportunity to be able to represent my mum's side of the family in England. It was something I didn't regret regardless of this decision."

The versatile one-club player was unaware that he was eligible to play for England.

Once he found out he could, he felt it was clear to make the call to play for the nation back in May 2025, to play in the Ashes against Australia.

"It wasn't a hard decision [to represent England], it was hard not to be eligible for Queensland again."

Brimson spoke about his nostalgia for Queensland's success in Origin growing up and how the series was formed, saying he ideally would rather the draw be arranged where either NSW or Queensland got two home games instead of having a game in a neutral location.

The 27-year-old spoke about his thoughts on an Origin game being taken to New Zealand in 2027.

"I don't mind [having] two in New South Wales, one in Queensland or two in Queensland and one in New South Wales, old school," Brimson added.

"It would be sick to play in New Zealand, but that it's in Australia [where the two states reside]."