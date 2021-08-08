Trent Robinson has let rip on the decision to and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves a ten-minute stint in the sin bin during the Sydney Roosters' tight loss to the Penrith Panthers on Saturday evening.

Waerea-Hargreaves was sin binned for a professional foul, however, it's once again brought up issues of enforcing rules around the ruck.

Penrith were handed a six again on the Roosters' line, before Waerea-Hargreaves slowed up the play the ball and was promptly given his marching orders, despite behaviour like that going unpunished time and time again throughout the season.

The tri-colours' enforcer was then forced to watch on as Paul Momirovski scored in the next set, a critical factor in the eventual 20 points to 14 win for the Panthers, which keeps the flame alive under their hopes of toppling the Melbourne Storm for the minor premiership.

Referee Gerard Sutton may have been swayed to use the sin bin by the fact it was the third six again in a row for the Panthers, as well as the fact there had been a minor push and shove just moments earlier.

But coach Robinson was having none of it, even pointing out an example at the end of the game when nothing was done.

“Look I think they have talked about it, but it has never played out that way,” Robinson said of the sin bin.

“It has never been executed that way. So it was brand new again tonight.

“Liam Martin. We had a linebreak and it happened right at the end of the game and nothing was done.

“Consistency has to be there. If you are going to call it then call it every single game, every single week.

“It happens every single game, every single week. So if they want to act on that then act on the one at the end of the game as well when we make a break and someone lies in the ruck.

“You have got to have the cajones to make a call there. And if they are going to do it in that game then we will see it in every single game and that’s fine because then they will stop lying in the ruck after that period of time.”

The loss could heavily impact the Roosters' chances of making the top four. They are currently tied for fourth with the Eels, but behind on for and against, while they are only two points ahead of the Manly Sea Eagles.