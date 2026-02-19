Wests Tigers recruit Kai Pearce-Paul has opened up regarding his move to the club and how Benji Marshall's vision proved decisive in securing his signature.

The 25-year-old attributed his decision to a conversation he had with Marshall in which the coach's clarity and belief in the squad stood out immediately.

"I spoke to Benji before signing here and he told me his vision for the club and where he sees the club going," Pearce-Paul told NRL.com.

"With the group of boys we have involved, for me it's a no-brainer to sign for the Tigers and I'm really happy here."

Since arriving at Concord, Pearce-Paul has also experienced the impact Marshall has on the Tigers' squad, likening his presence to that of a teammate rather than a coach.

"Benji is highly respected by the boys and he's got a vision, he has a plan. Everyone buys in on the team and he's a great guy. When we're on, we're on, he's serious and it's time to go," he said.

"Off the field, it's like he's one of the boys. He's messing around with us, it almost reminds me of having another teammate there sometimes. That's the reason why the boys feel so connected because it feels like he's one of us."

"If you have a problem or if you have suggestions, it doesn't matter if you're 18 or you're 30, everyone feels like they can open their mouth here and feel comfortable."

Pearce-Paul has been named to start for his new club this Friday at Leichhardt Oval, giving Tigers fans their first chance to see their new star forward in action.