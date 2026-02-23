This season will see the South Sydney Rabbitohs run out with one of the most experienced left edges in the competition. \n\nWith the recent signing of David Fifita, the left side will consist of Cody Walker (five-eighth), Fifita (second row), Latrell Mitchell (centre) and Alex Johnston (wing).\n\nThe four of them together amass a total of 782 NRL games and around 500 tries. Johnston is almost certain to break the Ken Irvine record this season, being only three tries away from 213, the most in NRL history.\n\nAlthough the potent edge wasn't in full force on Sunday's final pre-season clash against Manly, with Johnston out due to a minor hamstring strain, it was still a firm indication of exactly how good they will be this season.\n\nMitchell's move and team chemistry\nThe main question mark will be around Mitchell, and whether his centre switch will see him regain his consistent form and attacking spark. Mitchell's last consistent season at centre was in 2019 with the Roosters, where he secured back-to-back premierships. Since then, he has moved around from fullback to centre and even made occasional appearances in the halves. While debate still circulates on what Mitchell's best position is, his placement at centre should allow him to exceed his prime and beyond, especially under the coaching of Wayne Bennett.\n\nMaximising the left edge\nFor the Rabbitohs' left edge to click, each player needs to play their part in sync. Cody Walker must control the attack and exploit defensive lapses. David Fifita's hard runs and dominant defensive presence will be key. Mitchell will need to create space and break lines while supporting both attack and defence. Whilst Johnston's role remains simple, scoring tries. Their success depends on timing, communication, and understanding each other's movements. With Walker's main strength being his eyes up footy, all other members on his edge will need to be able to adapt to unpredictable play.\n\nCohesion is the key to success\nOne of the most important factors for this left edge will be how well the combinations gel. While individual brilliance is essential, team cohesion is where the edge can truly shine. With Walker's creativity and vision, Fifita's physicality and offloading ability, Mitchell's power and footwork, and Johnston's finishing skills, the left edge has all the ingredients for success. But as with any group of top-tier players, getting the timing right, especially in crucial moments, will make or break their collective effectiveness.\n\nInjury concerns and depth\nAt their best, the current left edge lineup is the perfect balance of an elite edge. The only thing that may continue to shield South Sydney from climbing up the ladder would be positional instability due to injury, something that has plagued the Rabbitohs for the past two seasons. Each of the members on the left edge last season was impacted by injury to varying extents, which likely hindered their individual form. Maintaining fitness throughout the season will be crucial for their potential to reach full cohesion.\n\nBennett's Leadership\nWith most of the new edge set to take shape this Sunday, fans and NRL pundits should not dismiss the optimism about this edge as rose-coloured glasses, but rather an informed decision on its potential and connection.\n\nWhile the ever-present threat of injury hangs over the team, Wayne Bennett's record as the NRL's most-capped coach and his ability to bring out the best in his players speak for themselves. Bennett's understanding of the game and his experience in managing elite players should not be underestimated, and will be pivotal in helping this group come together and perform consistently throughout the season.