AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has previously stated that the AFL is “the most attended, played and watched sport in Australia.”

It's a claim that has been repeated in the past and recently came up again in discussion on SEN with Adam Peacock.

So how does it stack up when you compare the AFL directly with the NRL?

“The most attended sport in Australia.”

This is where the AFL's case is strongest. The competition sits around sixth in the world for average attendance across major sporting leagues, while the NRL sits closer to nineteenth.

The MCG itself is the most attended stadium in the world across a calendar year, averaging about 56,580 spectators per event — more than 10,000 higher than the second-placed Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The AFL has a contracted minimum of 45 games played at the infamous ground per year, with four different clubs recognising it as a home ground.

On crowd numbers alone, the AFL comfortably sits ahead of the NRL.

“The most played sport in Australia.”

Participation figures suggest this point is less clear.

Data previously reported by the Australian Sports Commission two to three years ago indicated rugby league participation sits roughly one million participants higher than Australian rules football when junior and grassroots formats are included.

That would place the NRL pathway ahead of the AFL in total participation numbers.

Participation in both sports continues to grow through junior programs and women's competitions, but by the most widely reported figures rugby league holds the edge.

“The most watched sport in Australia.”

This largely depends on the metric being used.

The AFL often highlights total viewing hours across the season, which is naturally higher due to more games and longer match durations.

However, when comparing television audiences using the standard broadcast metrics of average viewers and major event ratings, rugby league frequently leads.

The NRL Grand Final recently attracted a larger viewership than the AFL Grand Final for the first time in years,, while the annual State of Origin series consistently delivers some of the biggest television audiences in Australian sport.

The bigger question going forward is how the NRL plans to shift those metrics. Under the leadership of Peter V'landys, the league has made it clear it wants to think far beyond the traditional Australian market.

Initiatives such as international expansion, overseas season openers, and a stronger global push for rugby league are designed to grow the sport's audience well outside Australia.

If those strategies succeed, the NRL's challenge won't just be closing the gap with the AFL domestically, it will be positioning rugby league as a competition with far greater global reach in the years ahead.