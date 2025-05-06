Cronulla Sharks centre KL Iro has revealed he's open to representing England in this year's Ashes series against Australia, though his heart and long-term commitment remain firmly with the Cook Islands.

Iro, who has enjoyed a strong start to the 2025 season with six tries in his first five games, qualifies for England through birthright: he was born in Leeds in 2000 while his father, Kevin Iro, was playing for St Helens in the Super League.

While he's unsure of the technicalities around eligibility, the 23-year-old made it clear that if the call came, he wouldn't hesitate.

"Yeah, for sure. I'm not sure if I'm eligible. I'm not sure how it works," Iro said to SMH.

"But, yeah, I wouldn't say no. I would never say no to that, bro. I think it's pretty cool if you could do that."

Iro has already represented the Cook Islands in eight Tests and considers that allegiance central to his identity, culturally, emotionally and professionally.

His long-term goal is to help guide the nation to qualification for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

"Cook Islands is my strong point, and that's where I grew up, and that's my culture. After my career, I probably want to move back there as well," Iro said.

"When I was growing up back there, I always had my dad as a role model to follow, so I hope that I can be, like, a role model for the younger kids, that it is possible to get out of the island and achieve good things."

The Ashes series, returning for the first time since 2003, will see the Kangaroos tour England for a three-Test campaign with matches at Wembley, Goodison Park and Headingley.

Iro is one of several NRL-based players who could bolster England's squad through heritage or birthplace, a list that includes Herbie Farnworth, Victor Radley, Dom Young, Sam Walker and Max King.

Like Iro, Walker and King were all born in England while their fathers were playing in the Super League.

The centre has also recently begun going by "KL", which is short for Kevin Leslie, to honour his father, a legend of both Super League and international rugby league.

"My dad always wanted that, and I like it that way too, because it's easier to pronounce," he said.

"When I first moved to Australia, my dad always wanted me to change it. I'm a shy guy, so, like, I'm just too scared to step on anyone's toes, but I guess I've built a relationship with these fellas now, so I thought I'd just ask a question and they got it done pretty quick."