Zero Digital is proud to partner with TOPTIPPERS as our premier tipping competition.

TOPTIPPERS aims to reinvigorate stale tipping competitions in a fun manner with unique game values and bonuses to keep everyone engaged. Not every match should be valued the same so why should you not be more rewarded for having the guts to back the underdog?

Through the utilisation of dynamic market evaluation, TOPTIPPERS creates a risk vs reward system that will lead to tippers giving more thought to the teams they select. No longer can the winner coast through to the title off the back of safe choices of the favourites week in week out.

To enhance the competitive nature of the platform, 2x and 3x wildcard rounds can be played when you wish. You are never too far away from the leader and using these bonuses at the right time can catapult you up the rankings. You only get a limited amount of usage so be careful as wasting it can derail your chances.

Additional bonuses are also involved to reward players success and to alter the landscape of tipping.

DOWNLOAD: Apple | Google Play

Get on a hot streak by choosing four games in a row? Enjoy the Heater Bonus whereby all proceeding correct tips are doubled until the next wrong tip.

Be a smart cookie who bravely went against the crowd and solely picked a winner? Enjoy the Smugtip Bonus of instant double points as a reward.

End the season with only a handful of points between you and the leader? Catch them via Footy Finals Frenzy with all finals games counting for double points.

Take on ‘The Kingbot’ within your competition and not only beat your mates but take down a sophisticated algorithm that fuels its tipping strategy.

All the bonuses can stack on top of each other - build your own strategy, play your cards right and you can propel up on the back of a 10x round score.

The best part is the amount of bonuses and whether they are included are completely modifiable to your liking. You can pick and choose the elements that take your fancy.

So get your mates together, create a competition, and finally determine once and for all who knows the most about NRL.

