Since Shane Flanagan took over as head coach, the Dragons have made several changes to their roster as they attempt to return to the NRL Finals, having spent the past few seasons near the bottom of the ladder.

With Jack de Belin and Sione Finau departing at the end of the season to the Eels and Raiders, the club are hoping to free up more spots on their Top 30 roster.

Attempting to make several high-profile and big-money signings in the coming months, international winger Mikaele Ravalawa has become the latest player to depart the Red V, agreeing to a three-year contract with the Castleford Tigers in the Super League competition.

“I'm really excited to come and join a new team. I was happy with the way they treated me. Everything was really positive," Ravalawa said.

"I'm looking forward to getting ready to rip in with the boys and experience a new county for the second time. My strengths are my kick returns and scoring some tries.

"I'm really excited about coming to play for the Tigers, and I can't wait to see you!”

Linked with a move to the Super League for some time, the five-time Fijian international has appeared in 101 first-grade matches since debuting with the Dragons in 2019.

This came after being brought up playing in the 15-man code and captaining Fiji's Under-18s Rugby Sevens team.