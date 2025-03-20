New Zealand international representative Phoenix Crossland has confirmed his future, signing a two-year extension with the Newcastle Knights.

Already contracted until the end of 2026, Crossland would have been eligible to begin neogotiations with rival clubs for 2027 from November 1 this year, but the Knights have struck early to take him off the market.

The move means he is tied down with the Knights until the end of 2028, where he will continue to be a key cog in the system with his ability to play lock, hooker, or in the halves.

“Pound-for-pound, Phoenix is one of the toughest players in the NRL," Knights head of recruitment Peter O'Sullivan said in a club statement confirming the news.

“With his work ethic, evolving hooker play and ongoing leadership development, Phoenix is fast becoming a poster boy for our pathways development and a genuine role model for aspiring juniors.

“With Phoenix locked in long term, along with Matt Arthur, Dylan Brown, Fletcher Sharpe and Kalyn Ponga, our key positions have strong stability.

"Add in Bradman Best, Jacob Saifiti and Dylan Lucas, and it's clear we have big pieces of the puzzle cemented in place for a long time.”

He has started the 2025 season by displacing Jayden Brailey at hooker, limiting the more experienced player to a bench role, while also holding off-season recruit Matt Arthur, who joined from the Parramatta Eels, out of the side.

Crossland, who debuted at 18 years of age in the NRL, had to wait to become a permanent fixture of the Knights side, but has now played 86 NRL games, including 49 over the last two years.