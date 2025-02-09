Papua New Guinea international forward Jacob Alick-Wiencke has named three players who caught his attention during the 2024 Pacific Championships and are set to find themselves playing for PNG 2028.

Following confirmation that the NRL's newest expansion team will be from Papua New Guinea (PNG 2028), the squad's backbone will be heavily based on native players from the country.

While fans are well acquainted with the likes of Alex Johnston, Justin Olam and Xavier Coates, there are multiple players from PNG who are currently unknown to fans but are likely to be the first few signings for the future expansion side.

After winning the Pacific Bowl for the second straight year against the Cook Islands and Fiji, Gold Coast Titans and Kumuls forward Jacob Alick-Wiencke has named the trio of Morea Morea, Sanny Wabo and Robert Mathias as three players that would fit perfectly into the expansion team (PNG 2028).

A fan-favourite, Morea landed a train and trial contract with the North Queensland Cowboys this season and was named the 2023 QLD Cup Rookie of the Year ahead of Keano Kini.

Only 23, the contract could potentially see him make his first-grade debut later this year and is a genuine speedster but has struggled with injuries as of late.

"The way he moves is unbelievable," Alick-Wiencke said on Morea Morea.

Considered the backup to Morea, PNG Hunters fullback Sanny Wabo was also praised and brings his own unique brand of attacking skill and defensive grit.

A father-of-one, 'The Whiz Kid' is coming off a breakout season in the QLD Cup which saw him selected in PNG's 2024 Pacific Championships squad.

In 22 matches last season in the QLD Cup, he scored 13 tries, provided eight try assists and made 66 tackle breaks and 15 line-breaks. His stats line also included 437 passes, 119 tackles and 93 running meters per match.

"He went a bit under the radar when Morea came through and he played fullback for the Hunters. He moves really well," Alick-Wiencke added on another fullback, Sanny Wabo.

The last player named by Alick-Wiencke was centre Robert Mathias.

On the verge of quitting rugby league a few months ago due to mental health, Mathias has had a rapid rise and has been compared to Wests Tigers centre and PNG icon Justin Olam.

A favourite of coach Jason Demetriou, Mathias transitioned from the back-row to the outside backs in 2024 and made seven line-breaks, three line-break assists, 1283 total running meters - 116 per game - and scored three tries in 11 outings for the Hunters.

"Placed in the centres, made really strong defensively and his got quick hands and skills," Alick-Wiencke continued.

"It's really untapped and I think once he gets into the system, he'll be awesome."