Reagan Campbell-Gillard is reportedly 'intent' on leaving the Parramatta Eels at the end of the 2024 NRL season, with the St George Illawarra Dragons still the front runner for his signature.

The forward, who has statistically had his worst season to date in blue and gold since his switch from the Penrith Panthers at the end of 2019, is contracted to the Eels for 2025 on a deal that is believed to be worth around $750,000 per year.

That said, the Eels have made it clear they won't stand in the way of the former State of Origin prop if he can find a contract elsewhere.

Linked with a number of clubs, it's understood the St George Illawarra Dragons remain the front-runner for the services of the 31-year-old.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting the Eels are keen to see him off their own books as Jason Ryles looks to launch a rebuild of the embattled blue and gold, but it's also understood they won't contribute any salary to see him head anywhere else.

That has left the Dragons pondering their options, with the club also wanting to offer Campbell-Gillard a two-year deal. It's understood the prop wants three years, but the club are hesitant to go that far given his form this year.

The Dragons have made no secret of their desire to sign a forward. Flanagan confirmed they have a spot and salary for a player of that description even before the potential releases of Jack Bird, Mikaele Ravalawa and Blake Lawrie, with the club also linked to Corey Horsburgh and Daniel Saifiti.

Campbell-Gillard would be the latest in Shane Flanagan's push to bring experienced figures to the struggling joint-venture, with the Dragons also signing Valentine Holmes and Damien Cook for next season.

The club currently sit in eighth place, but could need to win both of their remaining games to play finals rugby league this year, owing to a dreadful for and against.