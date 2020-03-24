Knights hooker Jayden Brailey’s season could be over after tearing his ACL.

The 23-year old suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over the Wests Tigers and will require a reconstruction.

But could the COVID-19 crisis actually save Brailey’s season, given games could be played in December?

The NRL reportedly believes June could be a best-case scenario return date, but the likelihood of returning then is cloudy.

Brailey remained positive was keen to attack his rehab head on.

“I’m extremely disappointed but I will bounce back,” Brailey told newcastleknights.com.au.

“I’ll take this challenge head on and look forward to re-joining my teammates.”