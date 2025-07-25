After successfully returning to the field a fortnight ago following over a year on the sidelines, Ryan Sutton's bad luck has struck again.\r\n\r\nReleased by the Canterbury Bulldogs in March, Sutton recently made his long-awaited return to the field for the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup, which saw him start in the front-row and even cross for a try in the club's 30-22 loss to the Norths Devils.\r\n\r\nHowever, he now faces another extended stint on the sidelines. According to\u00a0The Daily Telegraph, Sutton has ruptured his biceps at a training session for Ipswich.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn what is another significant blow to the 29-year-old, it comes after he recently signed with the Gold Coast Titans on a train-and-trial contract in the hope of resurrecting his career.\r\n\r\nAn\u00a0England\u00a09s international, Sutton spent four seasons with the\u00a0Canberra Raiders\u00a0(2019-22) before making the move to the Bulldogs on a price-tag of $550,000-a-season, but failed to make an impact due to multiple injuries.\r\n\r\nIn two seasons at Belmore, he played in only 13\u00a0NRL\u00a0matches, spending most of his tenure either on the sidelines due to a hip or knee issue or in the\u00a0NSW Cup\u00a0competition.\r\n\r\nNot yet 30, Sutton could still have a long career in the NRL\u00a0if he remains fit and healthy, but may decide to return to\u00a0England, where he spent four years with the Wigan Warriors\u00a0between 2014 and 2018.