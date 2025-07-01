With several key players already on the sidelines, The Dolphins have lost yet another player due to injury, adding to their woes as they look to make their first NRL Finals series since the club was established.

Already without seven members of their Top 30 roster, five-eighth Kodi Nikorima has become the latest player to join the casualty ward after scans confirmed that he will miss six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Set to return in either Round 23 or 24, the silver lining for The Dolphins is that he will only miss three or four matches due to the club having two bye rounds over the next few weeks.

Kurt Donoghoe or Sean O'Sullivan are the likely candidates to accompany Isaiya Katoa in the halves for next week, while centre Jake Averillo is also an option and has played in the halves previously.

Taking on the Cronulla Sharks away from home next Friday, they will then face the North Queensland Cowboys, New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters.

Casualty Ward