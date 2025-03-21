Following the clash between the Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors on Friday night, two players have sustained injuries during their match and are set to miss their team's respective Round 4 matches.

Taken from the field with a concussion, Roosters hooker Connor Watson will automatically miss next week's match against the Gold Coast Titans due to the NRL's mandatory concussion protocols after he failed his HIA.

“He got ruled out when he came off, obviously he is fine around the guys there but it's a Category 1, so that wasn't ideal,” coach Trent Robinson said.

Zach Dockar-Clay is the likely player to replace him in the starting dummy-half position which will see Hugo Savala added to the bench as his replacement.

Along with Watson, New Zealand Warriors centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck remains doubtful for next week's match against the Wests Tigers after he was also forced from the field.

After making a try-saving tackle on opposing winger Dominic Young, it was later revealed that he had sustained a hamstring injury prior to that tackle.

“The boring response is the scan is the truth, because you don't know. We're optimistic, we don't think it is a long lay-off,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster said in his post-match press conference.