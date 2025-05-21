The Queensland Maroons have confirmed their squad for Game 3 of the women's State of Origin series as the state attempt to stop a whitewash.

After losing the first two games of the series - played in Brisbane and Sydney respectively - the Maroons will now travel to Newcastle in a bid to stop the Blues from becoming the first team in women's Origin history to claim a 3-0 sweep.

They will have to do so without star fullback Tamika Upton as well, who suffered a hip injury during Game 2 of the series.

Hayley Maddick will take over at fullback and make her Origin debut in the absence of Upton, while Georgie Hannaway has been added to the bench, effectively replacing Keilee Joseph who is out.

Lauren Brown shifts to halfback and Ali Brigginshaw to lock, with Destiny Brill back into the starting side at dummy half as a result.

The game will be played in Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday, May 29.

Queensland women squad for State of Origin Game 3

1. Hayley Maddick

2. Julia Robinson

3. Shenae Ciesiolka

4. Rory Owen

5. Jasmine Peters

6. Tarryn Aiken

7. Lauren Brown

8. Makenzie Weale

9. Destiny Brill

10. Jessika Elliston

11. Sienna Lofipo

12. Romy Teitzel

13. Ali Brigginshaw (c)

14. Georgia Hannaway

15. Sophie Holyman

16. Chelsea Lenarduzzi

17. Tavarna Papalii

18. Jada Ferguson

19. Emily Bass