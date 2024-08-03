After only three matches into Round 22, several teams are assessing the damage from some intense encounters.

The Sydney Roosters' clash with The Dolphins was marred by significant injuries, and could prove to be a dampening blow to their campaign as they push towards the finals.

The Roosters lost key prop Lindsay Collins and winger Dominic Young with the extent of Young's injury still to be assessed.

Collins failed his Head Injury Assessment (HIA) after a collision with teammate Victor Radley, ruling him out for the remainder of the game. Radley managed to pass his HIA and returned to the field. It was a sickening head clash, and it has contributed to the growing concern over player safety and concussion protocols within the league.

Young suffered a right hamstring injury that forced him off the field, however coach Trent Robinson aimed to allay fears about the severity of Young's injury, describing it as “not a long-termer.”

Adding to the Roosters' woes, Nat Butcher suffered a popped rib cartilage injury and was removed from the field late in the game, further depleting their ranks. Despite the win cementing them into the top four for now, the tri-colours are likely concerned about conceding 34 points.

The Dolphins will have their own worries, with winger Jamayne Isaako leaving the field with a suspected ankle injury.

“I don't know how serious it is,” offered coach Wayne Bennett after the game.

Meanwhile on the other side of the country at Leichhardt, the Wests Tigers faced their own compounding challenges while languishing at the bottom of the ladder, with dynamic playmaker Latu Fainu copping a Category 1 head knock that will result in an 11-day stand-down.

Alex Twal also exited the game early with a finger injury, adding to the Tigers' injury list.

North Queensland Cowboys' veteran Jake Granville sustained a pectoral injury in the Tigers clash, potentially ending his season.

Coach Todd Payten provided a grim outlook on Granville's condition.

“Things aren't looking great,” he admitted.

“(It's) a strained pec at least so he'll be missing for a while. He'll go for a scan and fingers crossed we get some good news because he's a tough kid. He finished the half and not so long ago he did the same with a torn biceps and managed to finish that game. He's as tough as we go.”

The physical toll of the NRL season is starting to take effect with just five rounds remaining in the regular season and with a familiar logjam of teams vying for positions 3-8.