The Wests Tigers have confirmed that Shawn Blore will remain with the club for at least the next two seasons.

The club announced on Tuesday afternoon that he had added a year to his existing deal, which was due to expire at the end of the 2023 campaign.

The re-signing of the Sydney-born second-rower comes despite the fact he didn't register a single game in 2022 after suffering a season-ending ACL injury before a ball had been kicked.

Blore has long been rated as one of the best youngsters in the game.

The now 22-year-old, who was a Panthers junior, captained the SG Ball team at that club to the national title in 2018, and represented both the under-18 New South Wales and Australian side.

Making his debut as a teenager, Blore has played 18 NRL games and was set to be the first-choice second rower this season before his injury.

He said he can't wait to get back on the field in 2023.

“I’ve been working hard all year to get back to full fitness after the injury,” said Blore.

“By the time the new season comes around it will have been like a 12-month pre-season for me, so naturally I’m super keen to get back to what I love doing.

“I want to thank the club for adding another year to my contract even though I didn’t get to play this season.

“I’m really excited about what’s happening here at the club.”

Blore will return under the watchful eye of Tim Sheens and assistant Benji Marshall, with the duo previously speaking about the need to turn the club into a 'development' club.

Blore has been with the joint venture since mid-2020.