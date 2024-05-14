Less than a week after he returned to training, it has been reported Adam Doueihi has been offered a minimum value one-year contract extension by the Wests Tigers.

The injury prone star - now 25 years of age - has suffered three ACL injuries and his return after the latest one has seen him on the sidelines for 12 months.

He is off-contract at the end of the season and it was unclear if he would attract any interest from around the competition, but it's now believed the Tigers have offered him a one-year deal worth around $150,000 per season.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting it's the only offer the Tigers are interested in offering Doueihi.

“He is coming off a third ACL and is probably five or six weeks away,” Chammas said on Channel 9s 100% Footy.

“The Tigers have spoken to Adam Doueihi and they've offered him a deal for next year. It's my understanding that it's a near-minimum wage deal worth $150,000.

“It seems like a low-ball offer. He is only 25 years old and he has been one of the Tigers' better players when he has been on the field.”

At this stage it's unclear whether any other NRL clubs would show interest in Doueihi, who can play fullback, centres or at five-eighth.

It's understood Doueihi's return is still at least five or six weeks away after he has returned to training, with considerable work still needing to be done on his fitness.

It's also unclear where he would fit into Benji Marshall's plans for the remainder of 2024 when he does return, but Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould urged Doueihi to not accept the offer until he is back playing.

"He has had a terrible run with injuries and I wouldn't even be considering any offers until he got back on the field," Gould said on the show.

"Who has made that offer? He'd be a good buy for $150,000 - but if I know Adam Doueihi, he is not signing that deal. If he came back and played and he gets injured again, he's got no contract for next year and that's probably the end of him."

Doueihi has played 87 NRL games since his debut in 2018 to go with seven Tests for Lebanon.