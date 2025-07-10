An NRL team is reportedly set to hand a lifeline to injury-plagued Cronulla Sharks fullback Kade Dykes for next season.

A talented fullback when he is on the field, Dykes has been limited to only nine NSW Cup matches in the past three years due to sustaining several different injuries.

Only 23 years old, he tore his ACL in 2023 in a training session before needing surgery on the same knee to restore his cartilage in 2024, ruling him out for back-to-back seasons.

Unfortunately, his bad luck continued this season when he ruptured his patellar tendon in his other knee in April, subsequently ruling him out for the rest of this season.

Currently on the sidelines with injury and behind William Kennedy and Liam Ison in the Sharks' pecking order, Dykes is set to sign with the Canterbury Bulldogs for 2026 as he attempts to change his fortunes around, per News Corp.

The son of Adam Dykes and grandson of John Dykes - both of whom played for Cronulla - Kade will be looking to add to his two first-grade appearances and will be eager to learn off the likes of Connor Tracey, Stephen Crichton and Jacob Kiraz.

It is unknown at this stage what type of contract he is poised to sign with the club.