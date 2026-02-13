An increased offer for Zac Lomax to be released by the Parramatta Eels has been knocked back, with the start of the court case between the warring parties drawing closer.

Lomax, who was conditionally released by the Eels at the end of 2025 to seek opportunities in rugby union - specifically the now-postponed R360 competition - isn't allowed to play for another NRL club until the 2029 season, when his contract with Parramatta was due to expire.

The winger joined the blue and gold at the start of 2025 on a four-year deal after being released by the St George Illawarra Dragons, but lasted just a single season.

An Origin representative who was picked to play for the Kangaroos in the 2025 Ashes Series before withdrawing had reportedly offered as much as $200,000 to buy himself out of the Eels conditional release.

That offer, per News Corp, was raised to $300,000 in recent days, but still knocked back by the Eels, who have made it clear they will need to be comfortable with any compensation for Lomax before agreeing to release him from the term.

Players have also been offered, but so far, the Storm and Eels have not been able to do a deal.

Originally, the course case - to be heard in the NSW Supreme Court - was due to be this week; however, reports now suggest a five-day trial (up from the originally mooted two-day trial) has been locked in for the first week of March.

That is days after the season kicks off in Las Vegas with the North Queensland Cowboys clashing with the Newcastle Knights, and St George Illawarra Dragons playing the Canterbury Bulldogs, and it will see it drag on past the first game played in Australia, funnily enough, between Parramatta and Melbourne on Thursday, March 5.

The fact that the case will drag on past the season start means Lomax will not be contracted with the Storm for that game, and there is no chance he will be available for Round 1.

Melbourne is desperate to bring Lomax to the Storm, given their depart