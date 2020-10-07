Look out, Cronulla. Incoming Canterbury coach Trent Barrett could be set to raid your talent.

After identifying the need for a new half, middle forward and an outside back, Barrett and the Bulldogs are likely to have Matt Moylan, Aaron Woods and Josh Dugan in their sights.

With the trio not only meeting the struggling club’s needs, they will also collectively become free agents as of November 1st.

With the ball still in their court, Cronulla will have to assess their salary cap position before recommitting to the star triad.

As many clubs across the league have yet to recommit to a plethora of their players, the Bulldogs are currently eyeing the market before pouncing on any prospective prey.

A report from Matt Logue of The Australian has suggested that Canterbury are also keen to secure the services of Penrith Panther Matt Burton.

However, this signing seems unlikely, as Burton is not only on contract until the end of next season, but the Dogs will need to wait until November before approaching the playmaker, as per the league’s free agency laws.

Should Burton remain with the minor premiers, Canterbury may be be forced to explore secondary options such as Drew Hutchison, Jaeman Salmon and Tyrone Roberts.

Having already parted ways with Kieran Foran and club stalwart Aiden Tolman, the Bulldogs are desperate to add some bite back to their roster.

Despite securing the services of Nick Cotric and Corey Waddell, the search continues for a front row partner for Englishman Luke Thompson. The names of Brisbane’s Matt Lodge and Jack Bird have been bandied.

In what is certain to be the busiest off-season at Belmore in recent memory, expect Barrett to also enquire about the multitude of veterans such as Dale Copley, Gerard Beale and Jordan Kahu who are all currently out of contract.