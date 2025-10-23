With many distinct rule differences between the NRL and the Super League, fans have been questioning just how the upcoming Ashes series will be officiated.

To make matters more interesting, the first test will be refereed by Englishman Liam Moore before the NRL Grand Final referee, Grant Atkins, oversees the second.

However, after reaching out to the Rugby Football League, the Kangaroos have reportedly been informed of the rules that will and won't be in play for the series.

Firstly, clearing the ruck.

In the NRL, a tackled player must be "immediately" released by the defender or defenders, according to the NRL Laws and Interpretations.

But in the Super League, there is a lot more leniency when clearing the ruck, a leniency which will be continued in the upcoming Ashes series.

Furthermore, in the NRL, defenders only need to have one foot in line with the referee to be deemed onside, yet in the Super League, both feet have to be behind the referee, a rule that will certainly cause problems for the Kangaroos, who will have to make extra efforts to get back onside.

The most notable of them all, though, is the green card rule.

In the Super League, if a player fakes an injury to milk a penalty, they are shown a green card, indicating they must sit on the sidelines for two minutes.

There is the option to keep 13 players on the field, but it would cost the offending player's side an interchange.

However, it has been confirmed that the green card won't be making an appearance during the Ashes, with the Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters in a joking mood after hearing the news.

"They are not using the green card, we have a few boys happy they are not using the green card, you know who they are boys," Walters said on Big Sports Breakfast.

"I think that's a very strange rule that the RFL use over here, trying to call someone out for faking it.

"Fortunately, that rule has been removed from the conversations, and that's good news from the Aussies, because we have got a couple in there... no, I am not going to say that.

"Our players are very fair, above the board."