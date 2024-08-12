South Sydney Rabbitohs journeyman Jacob Gagai has revealed he is in negotiations with the club over a contract extension into the 2025 NRL season.

The journeyman has struggled to find his way into first grade up until this season. Able to play centre or wing, Gagai made his NRL debut in Round 1 as the Rabbitohs battled a backline shortage due to injury, with the club playing in Las Vegas.

At 28, he has gone on to play 13 games this season for the Maroubra-based club, scoring nine tries including a Round 19 hat-trick against the Dolphins.

While he is unlikely to keep a spot in the best 17 when the Rabbitohs go back to full strength next season, he has proven his ability as a squad member under Jason Demetriou and interim coach Ben Hornby this year, and it's enough for him to now be in negotiations over his future under coach Wayne Bennett from the start of 2025.

The brother of Dane Gagai, Jacob told AAP that he is keen on remaining at the Rabbitohs.

"I'm in negotiations and hopefully I'll be here," Gagai said.

"To do it at a club like Souths, I pinch myself every day that I get to walk in through these doors.

"I knew I had the ability to perform at this level and there were obviously times I thought of throwing it away.

"It's been massive for myself and it's something I've worked hard for, the personal achievement it was the main goal for my whole career to get a debut.

"That doesn't matter to me, I want us all to succeed as a club and teammates and make ourselves proud for the rest of the year."