Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has admitted to being ‘bored’ without NRL.

With the NRL season suspended for the time being because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bellamy has been trying to conjure up ways to keep himself entertained and engaged during this time, stating that it has been harder than he thought.

“I’m finding it a bit boring to be quite honest but I’m sticking to the rules,” Bellamy told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m doing a little bit of training and going for a walk and getting a coffee in the afternoon but other than that I’m inside.”

Bellamy has been reviewing the two rounds of NRL that have been played, preparing as best he can for whenever the NRL returns to put his Storm into the best position possible to do well upon return.

“I’ve been doing a bit of footy stuff – spent a bit of time watching the other teams and I’m sure other coaches are doing the same,” he said.

“I find it a whole heap different to what I’m usually doing.”

Bellamy hasn’t been in much contact with a number of his players after sending them on four weeks leave, with a number of players returning to Queensland and New Zealand, but the plan was to contact the team to make sure they were in a healthy way, both physically and mentally.

“I will try and ring all of them – five or six players a day – and see how they’re going with their training programs and anything else they might need during this time,” he said.

“But the big thing for them during this time is to get into a routine and hopefully stick to it.”