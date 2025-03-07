The Wests Tigers will enter a new chapter on Friday night as they attempt to move off the bottom of the ladder for the first time in four seasons and welcome several new additions to their squad.

In the midst of preparing for tonight's clash against the Newcastle Knights, seven different players will make their first-grade debut for the club including four-time premiership winner and NSW Blues representative Jarome Luai and 27-year-old debutant Tristan Hope.

Despite playing against each other in an Under-20s match back in 2017, the two players have gone on to have completely different careers. However, tonight, they both have only one goal in mind...to win!

After strong back-to-back seasons in the QLD Cup for the Brisbane Tigers, Hope arrived at the Tigers on a train and trial contract before being boosted up to a developmental deal following impressive performances in the pre-season.

Not only did he impress club officials, but he also impressed teammate Jarome Luai, who admits he's a "big fan" of the debutant and is looking forward to running out of the sheds and onto the field with him.

RELATED >> ‘One last crack': Tristan Hope's long road to the NRL

"I love what he's about, where he's come from, what his foundation is and how he got here," Luai said about Tristan Hope.

"I'm a big fan of his work ethic and he's got two young kids and there his purpose for being here as well so I can relate to that.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that this game is a memorable one for him and his family."

A member of the U18s QLD Maroons side back in the day, Hope enters Friday with seven seasons and 69 matches of experience in the QLD Cup.

More recently, he scored against the Parramatta Eels in the club's second pre-season match and will look to continue his form as he plays second-fiddle to Tallyn Da Silva.