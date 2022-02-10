North Queensland Cowboys veteran Jake Granville has opened up on his likely role for the 2022 season, saying he has trained at hooker, but will do anything he is asked to do.

Granville became something of a solution to every problem in Todd Payten's team last year, playing minutes everywhere from hooker, to lock, to the halves and even centre and fullback across his 24 games, the majority of which came from the interchange bench.

While it's difficult to see the veteran being in the Cowboys first-choice 17 this year, his versatility may win him a bench spot.

Speaking to the media, he said he will do anything for the Cowboys.

"Haven't spoke too much about it, but have been training at hooker," Granville said.

"I'm open to anything, when it comes to a game of footy for the Cowboys, I'll do anything."

Granville also mentioned that he has been loving the pre-season with plenty of young faces at the club.

The Cowboys edge forwards are a particular topic of intrigue for fans this year, with Ben Condon, Heilum Luki and Jeremiah Nanai all battling for a place alongside the more experienced Mitchell Dunn.

Granville said that, despite his age, his body is still holding up well.

"I'm loving it (getting back into training). We have gone up a few gears and the boys are responding really well," Granville said.

"Some of the young fellas who had some experience last year have gone to another level.

"I'm still feeling alright. Some days it gets a bit harder, but the body is feeling good and I'm enjoying that youth and learning a bit off them."

The veteran will have a chance to push his case when the Cowboys take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos in pre-season trial matches, before the Cowboys open their season against the Canterbury Bulldogs in the final match of the round.