The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly in talks to extend the contract of outside back Tommy Talau, who admitted that he'd "love to stay" at the Northern Beaches beyond the conclusion of this season.

Formerly with the Wests Tigers, Talau is one of eight players at the Sea Eagles without a contract for the 2026 NRL season.

According to News Corp, negotiations are underway for Talau to stay on a one-year deal at Sea Eagles, who have already conceded a quartet of players to other teams.

Those departing players are Aitasi James (North Sydney Bears), Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity), Jake Arthur (Newcastle Knights) and Toafofoa Sipley (Warrington Wolves).

Moving to the club in 2024, the 25-year-old has featured in 33 first-grade appearances, scoring 20 tries in the process, but has only scored twice in 2025 and spent a significant chunk of time in the NSW Cup.

“Obviously, I'd love to stay,” Talau told The Daily Telegraph.

“I haven't really spoken too much about that. I haven't really had to think too much about that, maybe other people in my position would.

“But honestly, I'm just really focused on trying to play good footy. That's all I've been trying to do this year. I've had a bit of a rough run with injuries and not being in the team and whatnot.

“I feel healthy now, and being back in the team is also really good for me. It's obviously been a different year, a bit of a challenging year for myself.

“I sort of started off being injured and whatnot, but I'm just trying to string a few games along at the back-end of this year and finish on a high note.

“I know I've got a lot of good footy in front of me. Hopefully I can get my body right and back to playing good footy.”