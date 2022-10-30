Rugby league legend Ian Roberts has hit back at claims made by Manly's Josh Aloiai this week, calling the back-rower ‘ignorant' for statements he made during his interview with 9News this week.

Aloiai, whose World Cup is over after suffering a knee injury, made a number of claims in the interview, including confirmation that he wouldn't wear a pride or inclusive jersey next season if the issue were to come up again with clear consultation.

Roberts addressed a number of Aloiai's claims, including the revelation that the ‘Manly 7' had received death threats following their decision, drawing parallels between the negative reactions they religious group have received and the constant persecution of gay people in history.

“I suppose the thing that upset me the most about it initially was that he and the other boys had (received) death threats,” Roberts told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I really do hope the club or the NRL chases this up because it's totally unacceptable.

“I'd say it's not unfamiliar for anyone in the queer community, particularly my age.

“You only go back to the 80s or 90s and gay people were being thrown off cliffs. So we've lived with that whole violence and death thing.

“Because he's getting death threats – that's the reason we need a pride round for inclusion and acceptance.”

Aloiai also made mention of his gay sister, claiming she ‘understands' where Aloiai and his teammates were coming from – but Roberts doubts that the matter is as straightforward as Aloiai portrays it.

“It does my head in, listening to Josh talk about his sister,” Roberts said.

“It doesn't sit well with me. If she's been told ‘we love you but, you know, you can't bring your lifestyle home' or ‘you can't be who you are' – that's dismissing her and who she really is.

“I had a situation with my younger sister, who I always thought was totally accepting of my sexuality.

“Just prior to the marriage equality vote, my sister, my mum and I were having a chat and she said she was going to vote against it. That was a real smack in the face for me. In reference to Josh, he's living in a fantasy world.”

While Roberts didn't acknowledge Aloiai's wording around homosexuality being a choice, he struggled to accept the current player's conviction that he wouldn't wear a pride jersey should one be more capably approached this year.

“Why isn't he going to wear the jumper? I still don't think I've heard a deep enough reason for him to say that,” Roberts said.

“He sounds very ignorant. He says ‘we're accepting of all people, but I draw the line at wearing a rainbow.”

“He's saying he's loving and Christian but the acceptance isn't for everyone. It's contradictory and hypocritical.”