Ahead of the opening round of the 2024 season, dual-code international Mat Rogers has predicted what type of season the Parramatta Eels will have this year.

An icon of rugby league, Rogers believes that the Eels struggles will continue this season after they struggled in 2023, having made the Grand Final the season before.

Failing to play consistent football, the Eels recorded a 12-12 record in 2023, narrowly missing out on the finals series, having finished in tenth place.

Speaking on the Eels, Rogers believes that despite having several representative players in their line-up, they still lack an elite player that separates the great teams from good teams in the competition.

“I'm just a bit worried because you know what you're going to get,” Rogers said on SEN 1170.

“You have a coach who will give it his all and you have a captain (in Clint Gutherson) where if you had 17 of him on the field, you'd make finals every year.

“There's good leadership there that will try to get the best out of this team but can they be consistent enough throughout the year.

"They've got some solid players but they just don't have an X-factor. Gutherson is an overachiever," he added.

"The skillset and effort he puts in (is great) and he is my favourite player to watch and there's daylight for second.

“Mitch Moses has phenomenal talent and we have seen it from time-to-time but consistently, he has got to raise his game.

“He has to put at that (elite) level more often and bring the other players through. I worry for Parramatta this year.”